Phil Collen Demos DiMarzio Super 3, HS-2 and Super Distortion S Pickups

In this new clip from DiMarzio, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen demos the Super 3, HS-2 and Super Distortion S pickups.

Collen also jams with keyboardist CJ Vanston on "Inside/Outside.”

“I’ve been playing DiMarzio pickups for at least forty years,” Collen says. “They’re all over our records. I put them in every guitar.”

DiMarzio’s Super 3 humbucker is a workhorse for heavy metal players. The top end is very dark (especially for a high-output pickup), but the low end isn't real muddy, so players can turn both bass and treble controls up on the amp to get great scream and crunch.

The HS-2 is known for two distinct qualities: in humbucking mode, it’s got a solid, natural sound that’s cleaner and brighter than a conventional humbucker, while single-coil mode creates great vintage tones.

The Super Distortion S offers the performance of DiMarzio’s famous Super Distortion in a humbucking Strat bridge direct replacement-size pickup. DiMarzio built in the same blend of power and tone that made the original Super Distortion the worldwide standard for high-output humbuckers.

For more information, visit dimarzio.com.