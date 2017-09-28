Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Premiere New Song, "Somethin' for Ya"

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

Baltimore jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong are set to release their new album, Pizazz, October 20 via the SRG-ILS Group. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Somethin' for Ya," the album's latest single.

“I’m thrilled with the studio version of 'Somethin’ for Ya,' said guitarist and vocalist “Scrambled Greg” Ormont. "We spent a great deal of time writing focused and complimentary guitar parts that have vintage sensibilities, which resulted in a classic, almost Motown-era sound overall."

"The song's classic feel lent itself to throwback vocals that felt like they burst out of me upon my first listen of the full structure," Ormont continued. "Our best songs 'sing themselves' and I'm fortunate that the iron was hot on this one."

"This song was really fun to record, all our parts fell perfectly into place in the studio," added guitarist Jeremy Schon. "I think this song has somethin' for everyone."

You can check out "Somethin' for Ya"—and the band's upcoming tour dates—for yourself below, and preorder Pizazzhere.

For more on Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, follow along on Facebook.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Tour Dates

10/6 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater %

10/7 - Steamboat Springs, CO - The Old Town Pub

10/8 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

10/10 - Bozeman, MT - The Eagles Ballroom *

10/11 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge *

10/12 - Sandpoint, ID - The Hive *

10/13 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge *

10/14 - Portland, OR - Star Theater *

10/15 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub *

10/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent *

10/20 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Atrium *

10/21 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour *

10/22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah *

10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live *

10/26 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

10/27 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk *

10/28 - Houston, TX - The White Oak *

10/31 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

11/1 - Chattanooga, TN - Revelry Room *

11/2 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In *

11/3 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station *

11/4 - Richmond, VA - The National *

11/24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

11/25 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live! **

11/30 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place *

12/1 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *

12/2 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Putnam Den *

12/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts ^

12/9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

12/29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

12/30 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

12/31 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

1/17 - 1/22 - Miami, FL - Jam Cruise

% Flocktoberfest

* w/ Flamingosis

** w/ Ripe

^^ w/ The Magic Beans