Pretenders Premiere New Song, "Holy Commotion"

(Image credit: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)

The Pretenders have released a video for their new single, "Holy Commotion." It's the first track from their upcoming album, Alone, which will be released October 21 through BMG.

The partially animated video was shot in Nashville at the studio of producer Dan Auerbach (Black Keys) and includes footage of Chrissie Hynde and Auerbach.

Alone, the first Pretenders album in eight years, was recorded in Nashville. Originally intended as a solo follow-up to Hynde's 2014 albun, Stockholm, it eventually dawned on Hynde and Auerbach that those driving guitars, ragged (but righteous) arrangements and tough-yet tender lyrics sounded eerily familiar. As in, the Pretenders were back! Thirty six years after their remarkable first album, Alone could be the older, wiser, badder sister to that exhilarating debut.

The crew joining Hynde and Auerbach on Alone includes Johnny Cash's former bass player, Dave Roe, and Kenny Vaughan (of Marty Stuart's band) on guitar, plus members of Auerbach's side project, the Arcs: Richard Swift on drums, Leon Michels on keyboards and Russ Pahl on pedal steel guitar. Oh, and the legendary Duane Eddy appears on "Never Be Together." The album was mixed by Tchad Blake (Arctic Monkeys, Peter Gabriel, Elvis Costello).

"This record is what I love the most—real people playing real music," Hynde says.

Pretenders will kick off a North American tour with Stevie Nicks October 25 in Phoenix. You can check out all their dates below.

Alone can be pre-ordered now.

Alone Track List:

1. Alone Song

2. Roadie Man

3. Gotta Wait

4. Never Be Together

5. Let's Get Lost

6. Chord Lord

7. Blue Eyed Sky

8. Be the Man That You Are

9. One More Day

10. I Hate Myself

11. Death Is Not Enough

12. Holy Commotion

Pretenders' North American Tour

OCTOBER

25 - Phoenix AZ - Talking Stick Arena

27 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

29 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

30 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

31 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits - HEADLINING

NOVEMBER

2 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

4 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

6 - Atlanta, GA - Phillips Arena

7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10 - Charlotte, NC - Time Warner Cable Arena

12 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

13 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center - HEADLINING

14 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center

15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater - HEADLINING

19 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

25 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

26 - Akron, OH - EJ Thomas Hall - HEADLINING

27 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

29 - Toronto, ONT - Air Canada Centre

All dates with Stevie Nicks except where noted as headlining.