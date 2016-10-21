Prince’s Ashes Are Kept in a Custom Paisley Park Urn

(Image credit: Paul Bergen/Getty Images)

Prince built Paisley Park to be his personal recording studio, but he loved it so much that he made it his home.

So it’s perhaps fitting that his ashes now rest within the facility, in an urn designed to look exactly like it. The urn is located in the main entrance to Paisley Park, where it can be seen by visitors. It features a replica of the building’s Grand Atrium, complete with a miniature replica of Prince’s purple Yamaha piano. His ashes are sealed within the urn’s front column, which is emblazoned with the purple “Love Symbol” that Prince briefly used as his name.

Located in Canhassen, Minnesota, Paisley Park reopened this month as public museum to Prince, a move that was in keeping with his desire to establish the building as a public venue, much like Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Graceland Holdings, which manages Graceland, is leading tours of Paisley Park.

Prince died suddenly April 21, 2016, from an accidental overdose of fentanyl. He was 57.

The videos below offers a closer look at the urn.