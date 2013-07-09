Queensrÿche Premiere Music Video for “Fallout”

Queensrÿche have posted a new music video for “Fallout,” the first single from their recently released self-titled album.

The video was filmed in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, during the annual Rock Hard Festival in May. It features footage from the band’s set, plus some behind-the-scenes clips.

Their new album, Queensrÿche, was released June 24 via Century Media. It was produced by Queensrÿche and James “Jimbo” Barton. Queensrÿche is Todd La Torre (vocals), Michael Wilton (guitars), Parker Lundgren (guitars), Eddie Jackson (bass) and Scott Rockenfield (drums).

Queensrÿche Track Listing: