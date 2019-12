In Quick Licks, we bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In this Quick Lick, Matt Scharfglass shows you how to play the intro to Pantera's "Cowboys from Hell."

The song begins with a lick that's based on an E-minor blues scale played in the 12th position before sliding down to play a slightly altered version an octave lower.

