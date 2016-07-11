Red Hot Chili Peppers Mistaken for Metallica in Customs Mix-Up

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Red Hot Chili Peppers were mistaken for Metallica over the weekend by Belarus custom officials as the band entered the Eastern European country.

Bassist Flea reports that the group were presented with Metallica CDs and photos at customs and asked to sign them for the officials.

“We tried to explain to them that we weren’t Metallica but they insisted that we sign anyway,” Flea writes in an Instagram post. “They had the power.”

He adds that he once played Metallica’s “Fight Fire with Fire” when performing with the group. “I love Metallica anyways,” he explains, “but I’m no Robert Trujillo.”

In the photo accompanying Flea’s Instagram post, he can be seen writing his name on Metallica press photos.

RHCP are on tour in support of their new album, The Getaway.

We were called into customs officials office at an airport in Belarus and they asked us to sign a bunch of Metallica cd's and photos. We tried to explain to them that we weren't Metallica but they insisted that we sign anyway. They had the power. Well I did play fight fire with with with Metallica once. I love Metallica anyways but I'm no Robert Trujillo.

A photo posted by @sllollaryee on Jul 9, 2016 at 2:20pm PDT