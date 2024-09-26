Former Red Hot Chili Pepper guitarist Josh Klinghoffer set to be charged with vehicular manslaughter following fatal accident involving a pedestrian

The arraignment follows the death of 47-year-old pedestrian Israel Sanchez, who was struck by Klinghoffer, allegedly as a result of the guitarist driving while using his phone

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is set to be arraigned today, September 26, in a California courthouse for an accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on the afternoon of March 18.

Klinghoffer is expected to be charged with a misdemeanor of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence. He will enter his plea at 8:30 a.m. PT at the Alhambra courthouse.

