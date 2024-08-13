“His bass playing is so lyrical – he'd play a counter melody as opposed to just rhythm”: Flea names his pick for “the greatest rock bass player” of all time

For many, Flea’s wildly energetic slap bass antics and funk-sharpened attack make him one of the greatest bass players in the world. But the Red Hot Chilli Peppers has named the bassist that, in turn, fascinates him the most.
“I think Paul's the greatest rock bass player. He's just great. I mean, there are so many guys that are great in different ways, but Paul's bass playing is so lyrical and melodic, and it's just so beautiful,” he tells Team Coco (transcribed by Ultimate Guitar).
“One of the things I've heard is that he put the bass on after. [In] a band like mine, sometimes the song starts with bass lines. Whereas Paul and John and George, when they wrote songs, they just went and played live and would do it after.”
One example of this, Flea says, is Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. What Flea finds so fascinating, is that McCartney’s playing contradicts the typical role of a rock bass player.
“The melody is already there,” he says. “So then he's doing a counter melody, so the bass is a melody as opposed to just a rhythm, and that's amazing.”
Ultimately, that against-the-grain expressiveness and focus on melody, rather than simply supplying a low-end undercurrent for other musicians to shine on top of, was a crucial ingredient in his band’s sonic stew.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“John Lydon once made a stab at poaching Flea for Public Image,” the band's singer, Anthony Keidis revealed earlier this year. “At which point Flea keeled over and passed out.”
While the former Sex Pistols man wasn't successful in his poaching attempts, The Mars Volta were. Flea played on the band's now-classic album, De-Loused in the Comatorium, but his contributions often slip under the radar.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.