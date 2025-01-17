John Mayer and Dave Matthews to perform as a duo for the first time at L.A. FireAid benefit concert, alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers, Joni Mitchell and Green Day
The mega-event will take place on January 30 at L.A.'s Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, and will be broadcast on multiple platforms
A host of music icons – including the first-time duo of Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lady Gaga, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sting, Stephen Stills, and Green Day – are coming together for the fundraising mega-event FireAid, to support relief efforts for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.
The star-studded benefit concert is set to take place on January 30 at L.A.'s Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, just three days after this year's Grammy Awards.
Furthermore, FireAid will also be broadcast in select AMC movie theaters, as well as on numerous other platforms, including YouTube, Apple Music, Prime Music, SiriusXM, Paramount+, and iHeartRadio.
A post shared by FireAidLA (@fireaidla)
A photo posted by on
Other stars joining the lineup include Stevie Nicks, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, P!nk, Rod Stewart, and Tate McRae, with more artists set to be announced in the coming days. While the Eagles are not scheduled to perform, they have already pledged a $2.5 million donation to the cause.
The ultimate aim of the event is to motivate viewers across all platforms to contribute donations, with proceeds benefiting numerous California relief initiatives and organizations, under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation.
The event is being produced by longtime artist manager and music industry powerhouse Irving Azoff, alongside his wife, Shelli. Live Nation and AEG Presents are also involved, while the Los Angeles Clippers, the pro basketball team that moved into the Intuit Dome last fall, are set to “cover the millions in expenses associated with the event.”
According to the event's organizers, proceeds from FireAid will “focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure L.A. is better prepared for fire emergencies.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Tickets for FireAid go on sale through Ticketmaster on January 22 at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST.
Aside from FireAid, Guitar Center, Fender, the NAMM Foundation, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, and MusiCares are among the many music companies and organizations that have launched initiatives to support musicians, music education programs, and music professionals impacted by this large-scale tragedy.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“Dad's gift to the world was music. I'm so happy to come together with some very special friends to honor the beauty of his life”: Dickey Betts' legacy to be celebrated in star-studded tribute concert
Soundgarden’s surviving members reunite for charity set – with the help of Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan