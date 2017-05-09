Red Hot Chili Peppers Premiere "Goodbye Angels" Music Video

(Image credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a new music video for "Goodbye Angels," a track off their most recent album, The Getaway, which came out last June.

The "Goodbye Angels" video was shot in Atlanta and directed by Thoranna "Tota" Sigurdardottir.

RHCP are also on tour these days, and you can see their current dates below.