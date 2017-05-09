Red Hot Chili Peppers Premiere "Goodbye Angels" Music Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a new music video for "Goodbye Angels," a track off their most recent album, The Getaway, which came out last June.
The "Goodbye Angels" video was shot in Atlanta and directed by Thoranna "Tota" Sigurdardottir.
RHCP are also on tour these days, and you can see their current dates below.
- 11-May Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
- 13-May Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans
- 14-May Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center-
- 16-May Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
- 18-May Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- 19-May Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena
- 21-May Kansas City Sprint Center
- 23-May Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
- 26-May Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre
- 28-May Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- 29-May Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
- 10-Jun Manchester, TN Bonnaroo
- 20-Jun Montreal , QC Bell Centre
- 22-Jun Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre
- 23-Jun Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
- 25-Jun Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- 30-Jun Chicago, IL United Center
- 1-Jul Chicago, IL United Center
- 13-Oct Austin, TX Austin City Limits
- 16-Oct Denver, CO Pepsi Center
- 18-Oct Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena