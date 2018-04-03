Red Sun Rising Return with Sophomore Album, ‘Thread’

Rock radio hit-makers Red Sun Rising have returned with the brand new music video for their latest single, “Deathwish.” The song is taken from the band’s sophomore LP, Thread, which was released on March 30. Purchase it here.

“Deathwish” is currently #11 on Billboard’s Active Rock Chart and is available for purchase on iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon. The apocalyptic video, directed by Brad Golowin, can be viewed above.

The band also unveiled album cuts “Fascination” and “Left For Dead.” The video for “Fascination” pays homage to Georges Méliès’ 1902 silent film Le Voyage dans la Lune and can be viewed below.

Produced by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI, Porno For Pyros) and mixed by Jay Ruston, Thread continues to expand on Red Sun Rising’s concept of mixing genres and influences to create a unique sound. Physical pre-orders for the highly anticipated release are available for purchase at the band’s store.

When asked about the new album, lead singer Mike Protich stated, “This album feels like a rebirth. Although Red Sun Rising played 140 shows on our last tour, it was not until we made this album that I felt we became a band. The growth and evolution of RSR that you hear in our sound and our songwriting builds on our ‘Thread’ mentality—songs that people can love and sing with us but don’t fit a mold. We aren’t chasing trends and never will.”

Red Sun Rising made headlines with their debut full length album Polyester Zeal, earning their own piece of rock radio history with two back-to-back #1 hit singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart. This marked the first time in over a decade that a band achieved back-to-back #1s on the Rock Chart.

Adding to their radio success, the band was nominated in the “Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist” category for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. RSR was also named New Artist of the Year at the 2016 Radio Contraband Awards.

The band is currently on their U.S. headline tour in support of the album release. Red Sun Rising will be performing at all of the major rock festivals this year and will join The Used as direct support beginning May 1. The band will also join Godsmack and Shinedown on their late summer tour beginning August 14.

Check out the full list of tour dates and find out more at redsunrisingmusic.com.