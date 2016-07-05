Relive Crossroads Guitar Festival's Finest Moments on 'Crossroads Revisited' CD

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Founded in 2004 by Eric Clapton, the Crossroads Guitar Festival has given fans an opportunity to witness truly historic performances by some of the world's greatest guitarists.

And while fans have been able to relive those magical moments, thanks to a series of DVD and Blu-ray compilations, only a few of those performances have made their way to CD. That will change as Rhino introduces a 41-track collection packed with nearly four hours of live music that has never been released on CD or digitally.

Crossroads Revisited: Selections from the Crossroads Guitar Festival is available now as a 3CD set ($29.98) and digitally. The release can be purchased now at http://smarturl.it/ECCrossroads.

Boasting 41 live tracks, the collection includes a selection of landmark performances from all four Crossroads Guitar Festivals, which took place in 2004, 2007, 2010 and 2013. A veritable who's who of guitar music can be heard on this set, including Clapton, Jeff Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Cray, Billy Gibbons, Vince Gill, Buddy Guy, B.B. King, John Mayer, Carlos Santana, Joe Walsh, Ronnie Wood and Jimmie Vaughan, to name just a few.

Amazing performances by Clapton are featured throughout the set, including his cover of George Harrison's "Isn't It a Pity" and a smoking electric version of "Layla" that was included as a hidden track on the Crossroads Guitar Festival 2004 DVD. But it's Slowhand's on-stage collaborations that really shine here, like playing "After Midnight" with JJ Cale and breaking out Blind Faith's "Presence of the Lord" with Steve Winwood.

Naturally, the all-star jams deliver some of the collection's most unforgettable moments. Among the highlights are "Paying the Cost to Be the Boss" with B.B. King, Robert Cray, Jimmie Vaughan and Hubert Sumlin; "Five Long Years" with Buddy Guy, Ronnie Wood and Jonny Lang; and "Steamroller" with James Taylor and Joe Walsh.

Held every three years since 2004, the Crossroads Guitar Festival raises funds for the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, a treatment and education facility Clapton founded in 1998 to help people suffering from chemical dependency.

Crossroads Revisited: Selections from the Crossroads Guitar Festival Track Listing:

Disc One

1. “Sweet Home Chicago” – Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, Hubert Sumlin, & Jimmie Vaughan (2004)

2. “Rock Me Baby” – Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, B.B. King, & Jimmie Vaughan (2004)

3. “Steam Roller” – James Taylor with Joe Walsh (2004)

4. “What The Cowgirls Do” – Vince Gill with Jerry Douglas (2004)

5. “After Midnight” – J.J. Cale with Eric Clapton (2004)

6. “Green Light Girl” – Doyle Bramhall II (2004)

7. “Hell At Home” – Sonny Landreth with Eric Clapton (2007)

8. “City Love” – John Mayer (2004)

9. “Funk 49” – Joe Walsh (2004)

10. “Drums Of Passion (Jingo)” – Carlos Santana with Eric Clapton (2004)

11. “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers” – Jeff Beck (2007)

12. “Have You Ever Loved A Woman (Blues In C)” – Eric Clapton (2004)

13. “Layla” – Eric Clapton (2004)

Disc Two

1. “Little By Little” – Susan Tedeschi with The Derek Trucks Band (2007)

2. “Poor Johnny” – The Robert Cray Band (2007)

3. “Paying The Cost To Be The Boss” – B.B. King with The Robert Cray Band, Jimmie, Vaughan, & Hubert Sumlin (2007)

4. “Tulsa Time” – Sheryl Crow with Eric Clapton, Vince Gill, & Albert Lee (2007)

5. “On The Road Again” – Willie Nelson with Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, & Albert Lee (2007)

6. “Isn’t It A Pity” – Eric Clapton (2007)

7. “Belief” – John Mayer (2007)

8. “Mas Y Mas” – Los Lobos (2007)

9. “Big Block” – Jeff Beck (2007)

10. “Presence Of The Lord” – Steve Winwood & Eric Clapton (2007)

11. “Cocaine” – Eric Clapton (2004)

12. “Waiting For The Bus/Jesus Just Left Chicago” – ZZ Top (2010)

13. “Don’t Owe You A Thing” – Gary Clark Jr. (2010)

14. “Bright Lights” – Gary Clark Jr. (2010)

Disc Three

1. “Our Love Is Fading” – Sheryl Crow with Eric Clapton, Doyle Bramhall II, & Gary Clark Jr. (2010)

2. “Lay Down Sally” – Vince Gill with Sheryl Crow, Keb’ Mo’, Albert Lee, James Burton, & Earl Klugh (2010)

3. “Space Captain” – Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi Band with Warren Haynes, David Hildago, Cesar Rosas, & Chris Stainton (2010)

4. “Hammerhead” – Jeff Beck (2010)

5. “Five Long Years” – Buddy Guy with Jonny Lang & Ronnie Wood (2010)

6. “Hear My Train A Comin’” – Doyle Brahmhall II (2010)

7. “Dear Mr. Fantasy” – Steve Winwood & Eric Clapton (2010)

8. “Born Under A Bad Sign” – Booker T. with Steve Cropper, Keb’ Mo’, Blake Mills, Matt “Guitar” Murphy, & Albert Lee (2013)

9. “Everyday I Get The Blues” – The Robert Ctay Band with B.B. King, Eric Clapton, & Jimmie Vaughan (2013)

10. “Please Come Home” – Gary Clark Jr. (2013)

11. “Tumbling Dice” – Vince Gill with Keith Urban & Albert Lee (2013)

12. “I Shot The Sheriff” – Eric Clapton (2010)

13. “Crossroads” – Eric Clapton (2013)

To buy the album, visit http://smarturl.it/ECCrossroads.

For more information, visit rhino.com/release-info/crossroads-revisited.