Reverend Horton Heat have premiered the music video for "Scenery Going By," a track off their new album, Rev.

The album was released January 21 through Victory Records. It's their first album since 2009's Laughin' & Cryin' with the Reverend Horton Heat.

Rev, which was produced by Heath, features 13 tracks of pure psychobilly mayhem, including “Let Me Teach You How To Eat."

For more about Reverend Horton Heat, visit victoryrecords.com,Facebook and their official website.