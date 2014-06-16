Rex Brown Joins Phillip Anselmo to Perform Pantera's "A New Level" at Download Festival — Video

Former Pantera bassist Rex Brown joined fellow Pantera alumnus and current Down frontman Philip Anselmo on stage at the Download festival on Sunday at Donington Park in Leicestershire, United Kingdom. They performed the Pantera classic "A New Level."

Anselmo performed at this year's Download with his backing band, the Illegals, featuring guitarist Marzi Montazeri (ex-Superjoint Ritual), drummer José Manuel Gonzales (Warbeast) and bassist Steve Taylor.

Check out fan-filmed footage of the performance here: