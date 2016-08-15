Rick Astley Covers AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell”—While Drumming!

This would be the perfect opportunity to Rickroll a few unsuspecting readers, but as it happens this story makes good on its headline.

Pop singer Rick Astley delivered his encore set at the Troubadour in Los Angeles last Thursday by performing AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” The “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer not only sang the tune—he did it while playing drums.

Astute Astley fans—and we know you’re out there—will note that he has had “Highway to Hell” in his repertoire for several years now. What’s more, the singer started his career as a drummer, so as surprising as his performance seems, it’s not quite as odd as it might appear.Astley is currently on tour in support of his recent self-performed, self-penned album, 50. His trek included a pair of U.S. stops in New York and L.A. 50 was released earlier this year and peaked at Number One in the U.K., making it his first chart-topping released in almost 30 years.

We’re sad to say 50 does not include Astley’s version of “Highway to Hell,” but the album will arrive in the U.S. on October 7.So who do you think would have been a better replacement for AC/DC singer Brian Johnson: Astley or Axl Rose? See below and tell us what you think.