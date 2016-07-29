Rik Emmett Announces New Album, 'RES 9'

(Image credit: David Redfern/Getty Images)

Rik Emmett and RESolution 9 have announced a new album, 'RES 9.'

The album, which features contributions from Alex Lifeson of Rush and James LaBrie of Dream Theater, is tentatively slated to be released in November via Mascot Label Group.

"Some might see this as a comeback record, but I’m really proud of the vitality the band generated," said the founding Triumph guitarist.

"For me, it's always about the songwriting—how the melodies and sonic landscapes capture the storytelling."

