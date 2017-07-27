Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney Reunite for "We're On the Road Again"

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, the two surviving former members of the Beatles, have reunited for Starr's new solo single, "We're On the Road Again."

What's amazing about the song, the new single from Starr's upcoming album, Give More Love, is the fact that the two surviving Beatles aren't the only noteworthy musicians to play on the song. Edgar Winter, Joe Walsh and Steve Lukather all join the Fab Four rhythm section on "We're On the Road Again." Talk about an "All-Starr Band."

You can check out the star-studded track via Rolling Stone.

You can pre-order Give More Lovehere and find out more about Starr and his projects on his website.