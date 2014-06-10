Rise Against, "I Don't Want to Be Here Anymore" —Exclusive Lyric Video Premiere

Below, check out Guitarworld.com and RevolverMag.com's exclusive premiere of "I Don't Want to Be Here Anymore," the new lyric video by Rise Against.

The track is from the band's new album, The Black Market, which will be released July 15 via Interscope Records.

The Black Market — the band's seventh studio album — focuses on the cost of self-awareness.

“Rise Against has always been a political band, but also a personal band,” says frontman Tim McIlrath. “We’ve always had songs that have a foot in both worlds. This album is a lot more introspective to me.” The intensely melodic strains of “I Don’t Want to Be Here Anymore,” the first single from the album, is a case in point.

Rise Against have announced several new shows in support of The Black Market, including performances at all three Riot Fests in Toronto, Chicago and Denver and the Made In America festival in Los Angeles. More dates will be announced soon. For the most up-to-date Rise Against information, visit riseagainst.com.