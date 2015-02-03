Rob Scallon Cuts Off Eight Guitar Strings to Play "00000," a One-Note Metal Song — Video

In this new video (posted to YouTube February 2), guitarist Rob Scallon—the guy who brought you "Metal in Inappropriate Places" and several other hilarious guitar-based masterpieces—plays a one-note metal song called "00000."

Hey, sometimes one note is all you need!

As you'll see in the clip, Scallon starts with a Schecter Hellraiser C-9 (a nine-string guitar) and proceeds to cut off eight strings. That's when the fun begins.

Scallon adds, "Drums by Nick Pierce of Unearth; much thanks to Dwight Harding for the filming and cameo."

For more Scallon-isms, be sure to follow him on YouTube!