Chicago-based guitarist Rob Scallon is, as we’ve shown in the past, the guy who covers Slayer and Cannibal Corpse songs with banjos and ukuleles.

Here, Rob creates an original metal song by playing notes on only one fret of the guitar. As he says, it’s just “the fourth fret and a LOT of bends.”

