Robert Plant Performs "Black Dog" on 'Austin City Limits'

Robert Plant and his band, the Sensational Space Shifters, will be featured on Austin City Limits this weekend.

The eight-song televised set, which the former Led Zeppelin singer taped at the tail end of his Southern Journey tour in March, includes songs from throughout his epic career, including several Led Zeppelin classics. Speaking of which, you can watch him perform his own extra-bluesy, somewhat spacey version of "Black Dog" below.

The set also includes Zeppelin's "The Lemon Song," "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You" and "Whole Lotta Love," among others.

"I've passed through here so many times," Plant told Rolling Stone. "Texas doesn't normally carry a particularly good reputation a hundred miles further on outside the state, but I've been playing around Austin on and off over the years, and when I started working with Patty Griffin, I found far more depth to this area around Austin. I really enjoyed my time here."

Plant is on the road now—with Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and more—as part of the Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees tour, which heads to Chicago tonight. Funds raised by the tour will support Jesuit Refugee Service's educational programs for refugees around the world. Head here to see the tour's remaining dates.

Plant's Austin City Limits episode will premiere Saturday, October 15, on PBS stations across the U.S.