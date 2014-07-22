Robert Plant Releases Short Film Previewing New Album

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has released Returning to the Borders, a short film about his forthcoming solo album, Lullaby and... the Ceaseless Roar.

The film follows Plant as he wanders through the English countryside, recalling the travels he undertook in the American South. Those travels inspired the lyrics heard on the new album.

"I've been away a long time from these borders," Plant says in the film. "I spent a lot of time traveling through the South. I was searching to see if I could find out the character of the area from the radio that was on in the car."

Due for release on September 5 in Europe, September 8 in the UK and September 9 in North America, Lullaby and ... the Ceaseless Roar was recorded at Helium Studios in Wiltshire and Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Bath, England.

Watch the film here: