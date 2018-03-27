Sammy Hagar to be Joined by Chickenfoot Bandmates at Acoustic-4-a-Cure Concert

Sammy Hagar has announced the fifth annual Acoustic-4-a-Cure concert in San Francisco. For the concert, Hagar will be joined by former Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir, Taj Mahal and all three of Hagar's Chickenfoot bandmates—Joe Satriani, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The concert—which benefits the pediatric cancer program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital—is set to take place May 15 at the Fillmore.

"I was a fan of Taj Mahal long before I had my first record deal with Montrose in 1973," Hagar said in a statement. "He's become a dear friend over the years and without a doubt, is one of the most important blues legends we still have left on this planet."

"I'm thrilled this year to have Bob Weir back on board and presenting it with me, alongside all of the great artists on our lineup. It's going to be a lot of fun and for an important cause – it just doesn't get any better than at this annual event."

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For more info on the show, step right this way.