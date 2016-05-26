See Cheap Trick Play “I Want You to Want Me” in Exclusive Live Clip

Cheap Trick are featured in a new AUDIENCE Network special airing Friday, May 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (DIRECTV Ch 239/U-verse Ch 1114).

Guitar World presents this exclusive clip of the group performing their hit “I Want You to Want Me,” along with an acoustic performance of the song and a show preview.

The legendary band and new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees stopped by Red Studios in Los Angeles for a celebratory concert featuring their classic hits. In this episode, Cheap Trick join Ted Stryker for an in-depth interview covering topics from their pioneering rock sound to persevering throughout their four decade-plus career.

Cheap Trick’s 17th studio album, Bang Boom Crazy…Hello, was released on April 1 on Big Machine Records and debuted at Number Three on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart while entering the overall SoundScan/Billboard Top 200 at Number 30.

The band—featuring guitarist Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson, singer Robin Zander and drummer Daxx Nielsen—are currently on the road supporting Bang Boom Crazy…Hello and will join this summer’s Rock Hall Three for All Tour with Heart and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, beginning July 14 at Clarkston, MI’s DTE Energy Music Theatre. You can see all the tour dates below the videos.

TOUR DATES

6/4 Syracuse, NY, Taste of Syracuse (June 3-4)

6/5 Chula Vista, CA, Sleep Train Amphitheatre

6/9 Plymouth, MN, Hilde Performance Center

6/11 Dubuque, IA, America's River Festival

6/17 Champaign, IL, Grange Grove at Memorial Stadium at the University of IL

6/18 Sioux City, IA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

6/25 Hot Springs, AR, Magic Springs and Crystal Falls

7/4 Fort Bragg, NC, Fort Bragg 4th of July Celebration

7/7 Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

7/8 Traverse City, MI, National Cherry Festival (July 2-9)

7/13 Mount Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino

7/14 Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/16 Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis

7/17 Noblesville, IN,Klipsch Music Center

7/19 Chicago, IL, FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/21 Hickory, PA, First Niagra Pavilion

7/22 Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

7/24 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

7/25 Wallingford, CT, Toyota Presents The Oakdale Theater

7/27 Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

7/28 Wantagh, NY, Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

7/30 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/31 Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

8/4 Wausau, WI Wisconsin Valley Fair

8/11 Roseburg, OR, Douglas County Fair

8/13 Lincoln, CA,Thunder Valley Resort

8/15 Kansas City, MO. Starlight Theatre

8/16 Des Moines, IA. Iowa State Fair

8/18 Dallas, TX.Gexa Energy Pavilion

8/19 The Woodlands, TX. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/21 Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/23 Los Angeles, CA,The Forum

8/24 Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/26 Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheatre

8/27 Ridgefield, WA, Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

8/29 Salt Lake City, UT.USANA Amphitheatre

8/30 Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/4 Wauseon, OH, Fulton County Fairgrounds

9/8 Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/10 Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

9/11, Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

9/13 Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach

9/14 Raleigh, NC, Walnut Creek Amphitheater

9/16 Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

9/19 Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

9/20 Pelham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

9/22 Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at FL State

9/23 West Palm Beach, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphiteatre

2/15 Ocho Rios, Jamaica, The 80's Cruise