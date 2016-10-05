See Korn’s Video for “A Different World” Featuring Corey Taylor

Korn have just released the new video for their track “A Different World,” featuring Slipknot’s Corey Taylor as guest vocalist.

The song is from the band’s forthcoming album, The Serenity of Suffering, which will be released October 21 on Roadrunner. Korn originally released the track September 29.

The new animated video, which takes place inside the mind of a demented man, was conceptualized by Mexican short film director Luis Tellez.

The union of Korn and Taylor occurred after Korn and Slipknot toured together last year. The two groups subsequently released a cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

“So that fueled that thing like, ‘Man, we’d love to get him on the record somehow!’ ” Korn drummer Ray Luzier says of Taylor’s guest spot with the band. “And we called him, and the timing just worked out. He flew to Nashville, came to the studio and just killed it. It’s one of my favorite songs on the record, gives me chills every time I hear it.”

Produced by Nick Raskulinecz, The Serenity of Suffering is Korn’s 12th studio album. To pre-order the album, head here.