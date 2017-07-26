See Metallica Perform "Motorbreath" in Montreal in New Pro-Shot Footage

Metallica’s MetOnTour video crew have shared footage of the band’s July 19 show at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montréal. Below you can see their pro-shot footage of the band playing "Motorbreath," a highlight of their incindeary 1983 debut, Kill 'Em All.

Metallica is currently wrapping up its North American tour, with a handful of remaining dates on the West Coast and Canada. They will then spend the fall embarking on an extensive tour of Europe.

When discussing the tour with Rolling Stone, drummer Lars Ulrich said that the band was humbled by the immense crowds they’ve drawn throughout the past year. “It was like, 'Holy fuck, people really still care about this band in ways that you stopped taking for granted literally decades ago.' It was very inspiring and kind of eye-opening."