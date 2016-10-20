See Original Alice Cooper Group Reunite for Crushing Version of “I’m Eighteen”

The surviving members of the original Alice Cooper group will issue a limited-edition vinyl single featuring new performances of the group’s classic tracks “I’m Eighteen” and “Is It My Body.” Those two songs were first released as a single in November 1970.

The new tracks were cut last year at the Dallas music store Good Records and feature Cooper, guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith, with Ryan Roxie filling in for the late Glen Buxton. The reunion took place at Dunaway’s signing session for his band memoir Snakes! Guillotines! Electric Chairs!

Titled Live from the Astroturf, the single will be released on Black Friday and available only in record stores. The release will be limited to 2,500 copies on white, pink, black, and pink-and-white vinyl. The pink-and-white release will be limited to 100 copies and feature autographed prints from the four original members.

Each single is individually numbered and includes six five-by-seven art prints. The tracks were mixed by Justin Cortelyou and Bob Ezrin, who coproduced the album Love It to Death, on which both songs originally appeared. The release is dedicated to the memory of Buxton, who died in 1997.

The video below shows the group performing “I’m Eighteen” and opens with Bruce, Dunaway, and Smith talking about hearing the hit song on the radio all the time when it came out.