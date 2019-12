Shinedown's Zach Myers recently dropped by the Guitar World studio in New York City to shoot a series of videos, including a playthrough video of a new song, "Cut the Cord."

The song is from the brand-new Shinedown album, Threat to Survival, which was released September 18 via Atlantic.

