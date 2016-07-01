The Silks Premiere “Live+Learn” Video from New Album, 'Turn Me On’

Today we present a new video from Southern rock power trio the Silks. “Live+Learn” is from the band’s upcoming album, Turn Me On, which will be released July 29. As the follow-up to their Paul Westerberg-produced debut, the new LP shows the Silks exploring the junction of country, blues and rock and roll.

The Providence-based band developed their chemistry the old-fashioned way, playing marathon shows encompassing two 90-minute sets of all-original material. And in the clip below, fans get a taste of that experience, including the long hauls in the van and the late nights on the bar stage.

“I never wanted to be a solo artist with a backing band,” says singer-guitarist Tyler-James Kelly. “You can always get pros who can play behind you. But it doesn’t have the organic feel of a band. I don’t know what it is about playing with these cats. But we all totally lock in when we play. At the end of the day, we’re just a bunch of animals who want to rock. It’s not a careerist thing. We got together so we could f*ckin’ play music together.”

Watch the “Live+Learn” video right here, and check out tour dates and more below.

After releasing their first album, the Silks went to work playing large gigs including an opening spot for the Replacements at the Fillmore in Detroit in the spring of 2015. They've also played in support of the Drive-By Truckers, Roky Erickson, Wanda Jackson, Black Joe Lewis and Deer Tick, among others. With a work ethic as old school as their ethos, the band continues to barnstorm up and down the east coast playing constant gigs. Those who’ve suffered through a bad bar band, tortured by the bombastic delivery of tired old covers, need to have their worldview altered by a night with the Silks.

The Silks on Tour

The Barn Restaurant & Tavern Pawlet, VT June 17

The Midway Café Jamaica Plain, MA June 18

The Steel Yard Providence, RI June 25

Atwood’s Tavern Cambridge, MA July 2

Club Soda Block Island, RI July 4

Atwood’s Tavern Cambridge, MA July 14

Arlene’s Grocery Manhattan, NY July 15

Dusk Providence, RI July 16

Atwood’s Tavern Cambridge, MA July 21

Pour Judgement Newport, RI July 23

Katrina’s Gloucester, MA July 29

The Electric Willimantic, CT July 30

The Stomping Ground Putnam, CT Aug. 11*

Aurora Providence, RI Aug. 12*

Atwood’s Tavern Cambridge, MA Aug. 13*

Worcester Fest 2016 Worcester, MA Sep. 18

Columbus Theatre Providence, RI Sep. 22

Copenhagen Beer Festival 2016 Boston, MA Sep. 24

Lester Fest Pottsville, PA Oct. 1

Katrina’s Gloucester, MA Oct. 8

*CD Release Show

For more on the Silks, visit thesilksmusic.com.