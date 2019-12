Yesterday, Sixx:A.M. released a new song, “Gotta Get It Right” on iTunes.

Today, the band, which features singer James Michael, guitarist DJ Ashba (Guns N’ Roses) and bassist Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue), have premiered the music video for the track. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments!

The band’s new album, Modern Vintage, will be released October 7.