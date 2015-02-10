Slap Guitar Battle, Featuring Rob Scallon and Jared Dines — Video

We admit this video is a lot more amusing if you're already familiar with its two stars, Rob Scallon and Jared Dines.

They're both guitarists who create (and post) hugely popular, guitar-centric videos that tend to get shared here on GuitarWorld.com.

Examples of Dines' videos include "10 Ways to Hold a Guitar (for Beginners)" and "Things Bass Players Say in the Studio."

Scallon's videos include "Metal in Inappropriate Places,""The One-Note Metal Song" and "Slayer 'War Ensemble' Ukelele Cover."

Anyhoo, these Internet gents got together just last month to create a new video called "Slap Guitar Battle." You can check it out below.