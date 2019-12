Check out this brand-new video — posted May 12 — of guitarist Rob Scallon's epic ukelele cover of Slayer's "War Ensemble" — complete with all the solos.

Says Scallon:

"I took the original recordings and replaced the guitars with ukuleles." He adds: "Get an mp3 of this and every other song I ever create when you support Patreon."

For more about Scallon, follow him on Facebook and Twitter.