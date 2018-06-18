Slash, Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Announce New Album, 'Living the Dream,' North American Tour

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have announced their new album, Living the Dream. Produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), the album is set for a September 21 release.

Along with the new album, the group also announced a North American tour. From mid-September through mid-October, the band will crisscross the United States, with a stop in Rama, Canada for good measure. You can check out their full itinerary below.

Slash had first revealed that he was working on a new album with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators back in March.

“I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel,” he said at the time. "I've been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about eight years now. It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better, which is great. With the addition of Frank since the World On Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride, which I definitely think shows on this next record."

Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators 2018 North American Tour Dates