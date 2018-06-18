Slash, Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Announce New Album, 'Living the Dream,' North American Tour

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have announced their new album, Living the Dream. Produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), the album is set for a September 21 release.
Along with the new album, the group also announced a North American tour. From mid-September through mid-October, the band will crisscross the United States, with a stop in Rama, Canada for good measure. You can check out their full itinerary below.
Slash had first revealed that he was working on a new album with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators back in March.
“I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel,” he said at the time. "I've been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about eight years now. It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better, which is great. With the addition of Frank since the World On Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride, which I definitely think shows on this next record."
Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators 2018 North American Tour Dates
- Sept. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
- Sept. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
- Sept. 16 - Del Mar, Calif. @ Kaaboo Del Mar
- Sept. 18 - Salt Lake City, Calif. @ The Depot
- Sept. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore
- Sept. 21 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Paradise Cove Margaritaville
- Sept. 22 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Winstar
- Sept. 24 - Austin, Texas @ Stubbs
- Sept. 26 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
- Sept. 28 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
- Sept. 29 - New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino Resort
- Oct. 01 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theatre
- Oct. 02 - Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore
- Oct. 04 - Rama, Canada @ Casino Rama
- Oct. 05 - New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
- Oct. 06 - Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun
- Oct. 09 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount
- Oct. 10 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ Electric Factory
- Oct. 11 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues
- Oct. 14 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock