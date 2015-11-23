Slash Plays Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" with Polish Pop Singer Doda — Video

Slash teamed up with polish pop singer Doda for a performance of the Guns N’ Roses classic “Sweet Child O' Mine,” on November 20 at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland. You can watch video from the performance below.

Doda, a.k.a. Dorota Rabczewska, is the former finance of Behemoth guitarist Adam “Nergal” Darski.

Slash has been in the press lately thanks to rumors about a long-awaited reunion of the classic Guns N' Roses lineup. Though sources close to the group have recently said a reunion announcement was “days away,” there is still no word.

In the meantime, Slash continues to tour with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. You can catch their tour itinerary here.