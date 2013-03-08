Slash Records Theme Music for New 'Angry Birds Space' Game App

Slash — a big-time Angry Birds fan — has recorded the theme music for the latest version of the game, Angry Birds Space. You can watch Slash playing and discussing the song in the video below.

Slash and Rovio, the creator of Angry Birds, also have partnered to create the “SlashBird” character (pictured) and a new ringtone.

"When [creator] Rovio approached me about actually playing my own take on the Angry Birds theme, it went back and forth a few times between the actual Angry Birds theme note-for-note ... and then they asked for something a little bit different," Slash says.

“We're huge Slash fans, and Slash is a huge Angry Birds fan, so this was just an ideal match,” says Philip Hickey, vice president of marketing at Rovio. “It all happened very organically and was just a lot of fun on both sides. Our fans will love the track! Slash rocked the Angry Birds Space theme like only he could!"

Slash and and his bandmates, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators — Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass) and Frank Sidoris (guitar) — will head to Seoul, South Korea, May 9 to perform at MetalFest. On May 11, the group will perform live at the first-ever Ozzfest Japan with Black Sabbath and more.