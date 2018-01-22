Slayer Announce Farewell Tour

Slayer have announced in a video that, following one final world tour, they will call it a day.

Though the video—which was uploaded to the band's YouTube account this morning—was scant on details, it revealed that the band will "make their exit" following the world tour, which will likely take place this year.

Though unexpected, the announcement may not come as a total shock to fans. In a 2016 interview with Loudwire, Tom Araya—the band's bassist—said that “After 35 years, it’s time to like, collect my pension.”

"I'm grateful that we've been around for 35 years; that's a really long time. So, yeah, to me, it is. Because when we started off, everything was great, because you're young and invincible. And then there came a time where I became a family man, and I had a tough time flying back and forth."

"Yeah, it just gets harder and harder to come back out on the road," he continued. "35 years is a long time."

You can watch the band's announcement below.