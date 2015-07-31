Slayer's Kerry King and Tom Araya Talk Gear and Recording Guitars for 'Repentless' — Video

Today we bring you an exclusive clip of Slayer in the studio discussing their upcoming album, Repentless.

In this video, which is part of an ongoing "behind the scenes" series, Slayer's Kerry King and Tom Araya talk guitars, basses, amps and the recording process behind the new album, which will be released September 11 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Expect to see plenty of Marshalls!

Repentless, the band's 11th studio album, is available for preorder (in a variety of formats) right here. You can check out the title track below (bottom video).

For all things Slayer, visit slayer.net.