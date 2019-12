Slipknot’s upcoming documentary, Day of The Gusano, will hit cinemas September 6.

The film documents the band's historic Knotfest Mexico City performance—capturing the chaos and excitement of the show—and also delves deeply into the lives of the band’s fans.

In advance of the release, the Slipknot has shared a live clip of “Vermillion.” Check it out below.

To find out more, visit dayofthegusano.com.