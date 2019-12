Today we bring you a very well-done smooth jazz version of Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

The video, which was created and posted a few Februarys ago, is the handiwork of YouTube user Andy Rehfeldt, who adds:

"All instruments were arranged, played and recorded by me. YouTube doesn't pay me anything, so please Buy me a Beer!

Whether or not you buy Rehfeldt a drink, be sure to check out this video!