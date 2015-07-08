'SNL' Guitarist Jared Scharff Adds "Unnecessary Shredding" to "Bang Bang" by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj — Video

Saturday Night Live guitaristJared Scharff has a new web series called Unnecessary Shredding.

In it, Scharff adds lots and lots of tasteful shredding to songs that are devoid of shredding—if not devoid of guitars, period.

In his latest video, posted to the interwebs July 6, Scharff adds some unnecessary shredding to "Bang Bang" by Jessie J featuring Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

"This song's got mega balls," Scharff writes. "Those vocals are ripping, and I had to jump in on the energy from them. These ladies are fierce. Another bit of genius from Max Martin.

"I'm playing my 1994 American Standard Black Strat into a Homebrew Electronics Germania pedal into an Orange Rockaverb head."

Thoughts?