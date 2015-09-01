Sock Puppet Parody of Pantera's "Walk" Features Vinnie Paul — Video

The wonderfully deranged gang over at Sock Puppet Parody has posted a brand-new video—a sock-puppet parody of Pantera's "Walk" as performed by a fictional band called Hamptera.

The Hamptera version of "Walk" is about a disgruntled sock that has lost its grip.

Lyrics include, "With each step I slip off of your heel" and "Is there no elastic anymore?"

The video, which you can check out below, even features a mini Dimebag Darrell sock puppet (complete with razor blade) and a cameo by Pantera's drummer, Vinnie Paul (as an actual human, not a sock). Enjoy!