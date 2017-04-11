The Sore Losers Premiere “Nightcrawler” Music Video

(Image credit: Alex Vanhee)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new video by the Sore Losers. This powerful performance of “Nightcrawler”—a track from the band's 2016 album, Skydogs—was shot at the legendary Album De La Semaine TV show on Canal+ in France.

The Sore Losers are Jan Straetemans (vocals/guitar), Cedric Maes (guitar), Kevin Maenen (bass) and Alessio Di Turi (drums).

Founded in 2009, the Belgium-based four-piece mix punk rock, hard rock, indie and classic rock, sometimes sounding a bit like Black Sabbath, sometimes—as in “Nightcrawler”—recalling dark-alt-power of the Raconteurs.

Skydogs (and yes, the name was inspired by Duane Allman) is a 10-track collection of tunes that showcase the band’s raunchy sound; it's packed with ultra-electric fuzzy guitars that'll have you grab your leather jacket and head down to the front of the stage to dance to the beat of the living dead.

Asked to describe their sound, the band replied: "We're into good guitar playing with a groovy hard-rock rythm section. But we combine this with the spirit of proto-punk bands like the Stooges and MC5. I's a combination of both worlds."

The Sore Losers recently made their US debut in NYC and at SXSW.

For more about the band (and to see when and where they're playing next), visit thesorelosers.com and follow along on Facebook.