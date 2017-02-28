Soundgarden Announce US Tour Dates

Soundgarden will embark on a U.S. tour this spring with support from the Pretty Reckless and the Dillinger Escape Plan on select dates.
The trek will kick off May 3 in Atlanta and conclude May 27 in Pryor, Oklahoma. The full itinerary is listed below, including three festival dates in April.
A pre-sale for fans who subscribe to the official websites of Soundgarden and Chris Cornell will start 10 a.m. local time February 28. General on-sale will start 10 a.m. local time March 3.Soundgarden Tour Dates:
4/28 Tampa, FL WXTV Rockfest
4/29 Jacksonville, FL Welcome To Rockville
4/30 Ft Myers, FL Fort Rock Festival
5/3 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
5/5 Concord, NC Carolina Rebellion
5/6 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
5/7 Memphis, TN Beale Street Music Festival
5/10 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
5/12 Council Bluffs, IA KIWR Rockfest
5/13 Somerset, WI Northern Invasion
5/14 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
5/17 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
5/19 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range
5/20 Maryland Heights, MO KPNT Pointfest
5/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
5/25 Houston, TX Revention Music Center
5/26 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory
5/27 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma