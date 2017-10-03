St. Vincent Premieres "Los Ageless" Music Video

St. Vincent—who is gearing up to release her new album, MASSEDUCTION, on October 13—has released the colorful music video for the album's second single, "Los Ageless."

The video for the song—which follows MASSEDUCTION's first single, the gorgeous, spare "New York"—was directed by Willo Perron, and features Annie Clark going through a rather unsettling procedure, in addition to lip-synching to the song in a number of fascinating environments.

The video is also notable for featuring a custom version of Clark's signature Ernie Ball Music Man STV guitar in Polaris White with a bound neck and matching headstock, as well as a custom gold version of the guitar.

You can watch the video for yourself below.

For more on Clark's signature Ernie Ball Music Man guitars, visit music-man.com/masseduction. For more on St. Vincent, stop by ilovestvincent.com.

