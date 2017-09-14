Ernie Ball Music Man and St. Vincent Announce ’MASSEDUCTION’ Limited Edition Series

Ernie Ball Music Man is proud to announce a limited edition signature guitar with GRAMMY Award-winning musician and guitarist St. Vincent.

The limited edition series coincides with the release of St. Vincent’s new album, MASSEDUCTION, due out October 13.

Crafted in Ernie Ball Music Man’s San Luis Obispo, California factory, the St. Vincent signature is available in neon orange with leopard-print pickguard and controls, or neon pink, blue, or yellow with standard white pickguard and controls.

Featuring an African mahogany body, Ernie Ball Music Man tremolo, matte finish maple neck with ebony fingerboard, St. Vincent inlays, Schaller locking tuners, 5-way pick up selector with custom configuration, and 3-mini humbuckers, the guitar also comes complete with Ernie Ball Regular Slinky guitar strings.

Features:

• Matte finish on maple neck and lightweight African mahogany body

• Ebony fretboard and St. Vincent custom inlays

• 22 high profile medium wide frets and 10” fretboard radius

• 3 DiMarzio mini humbucking pickups that provide a smooth and balanced output

• Signed back plate

• Available in neon orange with leopard-print pickguard and controls, or neon blue, yellow, or pink with white pickguard and controls

The run is limited to 12 guitars being made available to the public for purchase. Street price is $2,499, and includes a limited edition vinyl copy of MASSEDUCTION.

To find out more, visit music-man.com/masseduction.