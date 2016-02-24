Steel Panther Perform Surprise Set on London Street

The swell folks over at the U.K.'s Metal Hammer mag posted this clip of Steel Panther busking on a London street in the middle of the day.

The video, which you can check out below, finds the glammers performing "Community Property" just off Oxford Street this past Tuesday.

Passers-by took plenty of iPhone pics of the band—singer Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel, bassist Lexxi Foxx and drummer Stix Zadinia—as they performed tracks from their latest release, Live from Lexxi's Mom's Garage. The CD/DVD features a live 10-song acoustic set with a few (very funny) comedic vignettes thrown in.

I see there's a Costa's coffee place right across the street. They have great rest rooms there!