Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Upon the death of Steely Dan's co-founder and longtime guitarist, Walter Becker, on September 3, the band's other co-founder—Donald Fagen—vowed to keep the band and its music alive.

Fagen quickly made good on his word, announcing a series of Steely Dan shows just a week after Becker's death. The shows, which took place in October, were enough of a success that Fagen has today announced a larger Steely Dan tour, which will take place this summer.

The North American trek—dubbed The Summer of Living Dangerously Tour—will have a double bill, with Steely Dan sharing the spotlight with fellow classic rockers the Doobie Brothers. You can check out the full itinerary below.

For tickets and more information, stop by steelydanofficial.com.

Summer of Living Dangerously Tour Dates