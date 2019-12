A couple years ago, guitar gods Steve Vai and Yngwie Malmsteen took part in the shred-heavy Guitar Gods Festival in Miami Beach. Among the other artists to perform were Gus G, bassist Rudy Sarzo, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain—and singer Sebastian Bach.

Below, you can check out some decent-quality, fan-shot footage of Vai and Bach teaming up to play Rush's "Tom Sawyer."

IMPORTANT: Vai doesn't appear in the clip until 5:40, and "Tom Sawyer" starts at 6:47.