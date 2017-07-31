Steve Vai Invites Guitarists to Vai Academy 4.0

(Image credit: Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

Always dreamed of getting some in-person guitar instruction from Steve Vai? Here’s your chance.

At the Vai Academy, which will take place January 3 to 7, 2018, at the Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs in Palm Springs, California, you can join Vai, Steve Morse, St. Vincent, Yngwie Malmsteen and other special guests for four nights of non-stop guitar.

Now in its fourth year, the event is targeted toward players and music lovers of all ages, levels and interests. Whether you are a master player, a beginner or just a fan, the Vai Academy can help develop your skills as a guitarist and musician.

This year's event is subtitled "Unlocking the Mystery of Music Theory & Technique." On this topic, Vai says “In this year’s camp, we’re aiming to demystify music theory. We’re going to present the basics in a way that can be easily understood. Moreover, these methods will be accessible on the instrument in order to expand every player’s uniquely creative potential. I’m expecting to see a lot of 'Aha' moments in many of the campers."

“None of the last camps have discussed this particular topic by me and how to apply it," Vai continued. "Over the years, I’ve noticed that many new (and even seasoned) musicians can be confused about the importance of knowing or even understanding music theory. I wanted to do something about that!"

Vai added that technique would also be a major part of this year's lessons, saying that "Previously, I’ve somewhat spoken about technique in regards to tone, vibrato, intonation, bending notes, picking, hammering, etc. However, this camp will focus on technique as applied to music theory. Beyond these central themes, I plan on creating classes about everything from chord theory and interval relationships to time signature theory."

“We’re going deep!"

Register and find out more at vaiacademy.com.